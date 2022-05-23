UrduPoint.com

Court In Ukraine Sentences Russian Serviceman To 'Life Imprisonment'

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2022 | 04:44 PM

Court in Ukraine Sentences Russian Serviceman to 'Life Imprisonment'

A court in Ukraine has sentenced Russian officer Vadim Shishimarin, accused of violating the laws and customs of war, to "life imprisonment."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2022) A court in Ukraine has sentenced Russian officer Vadim Shishimarin, accused of violating the laws and customs of war, to "life imprisonment."

"To find guilty of committing a criminal offense under the second part of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and to sentence to life imprisonment," the judge announced the verdict.

The verdict can be appealed in the Court of Appeal.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, answering whether there was a reaction to the sentence for the Russian military pending in Kiev, said that Russia did not have many opportunities to protect him in Ukraine on the spot, but measures would be taken through other channels.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Kiev Criminals Court

Recent Stories

124 suspected cases of Lumpy Skin reported in Sarg ..

124 suspected cases of Lumpy Skin reported in Sargodha division

6 minutes ago
 Russian soldier found guilty of war crimes in Kyiv ..

Russian soldier found guilty of war crimes in Kyiv court, handed life sentence: ..

6 minutes ago
 Canada's storm leaves 8 dead, tens of thousands wi ..

Canada's storm leaves 8 dead, tens of thousands without power

6 minutes ago
 Int'l Day on Biodiversity celebrated at IUB

Int'l Day on Biodiversity celebrated at IUB

6 minutes ago
 AIOU starts dispatching books

AIOU starts dispatching books

12 minutes ago
 Turbat University wins HEC's research project

Turbat University wins HEC's research project

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.