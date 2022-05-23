Court in Ukraine Sentences Russian Serviceman to 'Life Imprisonment'

A court in Ukraine has sentenced Russian officer Vadim Shishimarin, accused of violating the laws and customs of war, to "life imprisonment."

"To find guilty of committing a criminal offense under the second part of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and to sentence to life imprisonment," the judge announced the verdict.

The verdict can be appealed in the Court of Appeal.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, answering whether there was a reaction to the sentence for the Russian military pending in Kiev, said that Russia did not have many opportunities to protect him in Ukraine on the spot, but measures would be taken through other channels.