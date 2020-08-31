Court Investigator Begins Additional Probe Into MH17 Case
Sumaira FH 59 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 03:16 PM
A court investigator began an additional probe on the 2014 crash of MH17 flight over Ukraine, as requested by the defense, the leading judge Hendrik Steenhuis said Monday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) A court investigator began an additional probe on the 2014 crash of MH17 flight over Ukraine, as requested by the defense, the leading judge Hendrik Steenhuis said Monday.
The new phase of hearing on the case began in the Netherlands on Sunday.