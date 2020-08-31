Court Investigator Begins Additional Probe Into MH17 Case

A court investigator began an additional probe on the 2014 crash of MH17 flight over Ukraine, as requested by the defense, the leading judge Hendrik Steenhuis said Monday

The new phase of hearing on the case began in the Netherlands on Sunday.