Court Jails Former US Drug Enforcement Agent For 13 Years For Corruption - Justice Dept.

Fri 13th August 2021

Court Jails Former US Drug Enforcement Agent For 13 Years For Corruption - Justice Dept.

A series of corruption-related charges against a former special agent for the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) resulted in a 160-month prison sentence for crimes including perjury, obstruction of justice and theft, the Justice Department said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) A series of corruption-related charges against a former special agent for the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) resulted in a 160-month prison sentence for crimes including perjury, obstruction of justice and theft, the Justice Department said on Thursday.

"According to court documents, Chad Allan Scott, 53, of Covington, Louisiana, perjured himself and directed others to commit perjury to obtain a conviction against an alleged drug dealer. He also falsified forms so that he could take possession of a truck bought for him by a drug dealer," Justice said in a press release.

"Scott also stole money and possessions from defendants his DEA group had arrested.

Scott and two other law enforcement officers also conspired to throw evidence of their wrongdoing into swamps outside the US city of New Orleans, the release said.

Scott was charged with nine separate criminal offenses and found guilty in August 2019 and June 2021 after his case was severed into two separate federal trials by Federal District Court Judge Milazzo, according to the release.

