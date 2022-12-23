UrduPoint.com

Court Leaves In Custody Former EU Parliament Vice President In Corruption Case - Reports

Sumaira FH Published December 23, 2022 | 01:00 AM

Court Leaves in Custody Former EU Parliament Vice President in Corruption Case - Reports

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) A Brussels court on Thursday decided to keep in custody former European Parliament Vice President Eva Kaili suspected of corruption, although her lawyers asked the court to choose house arrest with electronic surveillance as a preventive measure, the RTL broadcaster reported.

The prosecutor's office said that Kaili would remain in custody for at least the next month, the report added.

According to her lawyers, Kaili is actively cooperating with the investigation and has no intention of hiding, so she fully deserved to be placed under house arrest with electronic surveillance, the report noted.

On December 9, Belgian authorities carried out several arrests and searches in Brussels in connection with an investigation into allegations of corruption in the European Parliament associated with the holding of the World Cup in Qatar and illicit lobbying in favor of the Gulf monarchy and Morocco. In particular, Kaili and her partner were detained and their residence was searched. Later, Kaili was relieved of her office and expelled from her political party in Greece. Belgian law enforcement officers reportedly seized over 1.5 million Euros ($1.6 million) during the searches.

Related Topics

Corruption World Parliament Lawyers Qatar Brussels Morocco Greece December From Million Court

Recent Stories

Sanjrani pledges materializing women's empowerment ..

Sanjrani pledges materializing women's empowerment dream

25 minutes ago
 US Military Losing Personnel With Advanced Cyber S ..

US Military Losing Personnel With Advanced Cyber Skills, Training Inadequate - R ..

25 minutes ago
 Holiday flights scrapped as massive winter storm s ..

Holiday flights scrapped as massive winter storm sweeps US

52 minutes ago
 Stocks mini rally falters

Stocks mini rally falters

52 minutes ago
 Spain Abolishes Criminal Article on Rebellion Used ..

Spain Abolishes Criminal Article on Rebellion Used Against Catalan Leaders in 20 ..

52 minutes ago
 Indian Prime Minister Tightens COVID-19 Measures - ..

Indian Prime Minister Tightens COVID-19 Measures - Office

52 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.