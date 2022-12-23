Court Leaves in Custody Former EU Parliament Vice President in Corruption Case - Reports

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) A Brussels court on Thursday decided to keep in custody former European Parliament Vice President Eva Kaili suspected of corruption, although her lawyers asked the court to choose house arrest with electronic surveillance as a preventive measure, the RTL broadcaster reported.

The prosecutor's office said that Kaili would remain in custody for at least the next month, the report added.

According to her lawyers, Kaili is actively cooperating with the investigation and has no intention of hiding, so she fully deserved to be placed under house arrest with electronic surveillance, the report noted.

On December 9, Belgian authorities carried out several arrests and searches in Brussels in connection with an investigation into allegations of corruption in the European Parliament associated with the holding of the World Cup in Qatar and illicit lobbying in favor of the Gulf monarchy and Morocco. In particular, Kaili and her partner were detained and their residence was searched. Later, Kaili was relieved of her office and expelled from her political party in Greece. Belgian law enforcement officers reportedly seized over 1.5 million Euros ($1.6 million) during the searches.