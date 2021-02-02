Court Leaves Navalny in Custody After Replacing His Suspended Sentence With Real Term

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) The Simonovsky Court of Moscow on Tuesday left Alexey Navalny in custody after replacing his suspended sentence with a real prison term.

"To leave Navalny in custody until the decision comes into legal force," judge Natalya Repnikova said.

If Alexey Navalny's defense loses the appeal on the replacement of his suspended sentence with a real prison term, he will spend less than 3.5 years in custody, as the time he spent under house arrest will be counted in, the judge said.

"To count time spent by Navalny under house arrest as the term of serving the sentence on a day-to-day basis," she said.

As previously stated by Navalny's defense, in the Yves Rocher case, he spent 12 months under house arrest.