Fri 21st May 2021 | 10:49 PM

Court of Appeal in Kiev Upholds Medvedchuk's Round-The-Clock House Arrest

The Kiev Court of Appeal upheld the round-the-clock house arrest of Viktor Medvedchuk, the head of the political council of the Ukrainian party Opposition Platform For Life

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) The Kiev Court of Appeal upheld the round-the-clock house arrest of Viktor Medvedchuk, the head of the political council of the Ukrainian party Opposition Platform For Life.

Lawyers asked to cancel this measure of restraint, prosecutors insisted on detention with an alternative of over $10 million in bail.

"The panel of judges ruled: the decision of the judge of the Pechersky District Court of Kiev dated May 13, 2021, which ... applied a preventive measure in the form of house arrest for a period up to July 9, 2021, inclusive ..., should be left unchanged," presiding judge Valery Lashevich said.

The court also refused to release Medvedchuk on the surety of 26 Verkhovna Rada members from the Opposition Platform For Life.

The decision is final and not subject to appeal.

Medvedchuk said that he was not satisfied with the court's decision, which left him under house arrest, and that he intends to "fight further."

"How I assess today's meeting. Of course, I am dissatisfied with the court's decision, so are my lawyers, because our position was principled and consistent. Taking into account the procedural violations that were committed by the prosecution, in our opinion, it was necessary to make a decision on the abolition of the measure of restraint chosen against me," Medvedchuk told reporters after the court hearing.

Medvedchuk said that, together with his defenders, he would do everything possible to prove the groundlessness and bias of the evidence presented to the court by the prosecution.

