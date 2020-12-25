WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) The Court of Appeals of the US state of Wisconsin has rejected US President Donald Trump's bid to reverse the results of the presidential election in this state, the court's ruling said.

According to the official voting results, Democratic candidate Joe Biden won the election in Wisconsin by a small margin. On December 14, electors from Wisconsin cast all the 10 votes for Biden, thus confirming his victory in the state. Trump said that some significant procedural violations took place during the voting in Wisconsin.

"The President had a full opportunity before the election to press the very challenges to Wisconsin law underlying his present claims. Having foregone that opportunity, he cannot now ” after the election results have been certified as final ” seek to bring those challenges," the ruling said on late Thursday.

The ruling of the Court of Appeals can be challenged in the Supreme Court, but it has already rejected Texas' lawsuit to overturn Biden's election victories in the battleground states of Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Georgia.