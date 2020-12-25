UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Of Appeals Dismisses Trump's Bid To Overturn Wisconsin Presidential Election Results

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 09:00 AM

Court of Appeals Dismisses Trump's Bid to Overturn Wisconsin Presidential Election Results

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) The Court of Appeals of the US state of Wisconsin has rejected US President Donald Trump's bid to reverse the results of the presidential election in this state, the court's ruling said.

According to the official voting results, Democratic candidate Joe Biden won the election in Wisconsin by a small margin. On December 14, electors from Wisconsin cast all the 10 votes for Biden, thus confirming his victory in the state. Trump said that some significant procedural violations took place during the voting in Wisconsin.

"The President had a full opportunity before the election to press the very challenges to Wisconsin law underlying his present claims. Having foregone that opportunity, he cannot now ” after the election results have been certified as final ” seek to bring those challenges," the ruling said on late Thursday.

The ruling of the Court of Appeals can be challenged in the Supreme Court, but it has already rejected Texas' lawsuit to overturn Biden's election victories in the battleground states of Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Georgia.

Related Topics

Election Supreme Court Trump Georgia December All From Court

Recent Stories

AFC adds Emirati referee to elite panel for 2021

10 hours ago

Police killing of unarmed Black man ignites fresh ..

8 hours ago

Sindh Govt making efforts to establish new industr ..

8 hours ago

Afghan women's rights activist shot dead

8 hours ago

Leaves of Rescue staff cancelled

8 hours ago

Ministers offer condolences on demise of MNA Pir N ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.