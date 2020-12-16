Court of Arbitration for Sport to Release Decision on Russian Anti-Doping Agency Thursday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will announce its decision on the case between the Russian Anti-Doping Agency and the World Anti-Doping Agency on December 17, the court said Wednesday.

The decision will be published on the court's website at 15:00 GMT.