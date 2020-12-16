UrduPoint.com
Court Of Arbitration For Sport To Release Decision On Russian Anti-Doping Agency Thursday.

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 06:00 PM

Court of Arbitration for Sport to Release Decision on Russian Anti-Doping Agency Thursday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will announce its decision on the case between the Russian Anti-Doping Agency and the World Anti-Doping Agency on December 17, the court said Wednesday.

"The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will announce the decision taken in the arbitration procedure between the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) on Thursday, 17 December 2020," the court said in a press release.

The decision will be published on the court's website at 15:00 GMT.

More Stories From World

