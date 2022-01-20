UrduPoint.com

Court Of Cassation Rejects Complaint On Sentence Against Navalny In Veteran Slander Case

Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Court of Cassation Rejects Complaint on Sentence Against Navalny in Veteran Slander Case

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) Russia's second court of cassation on Thursday ruled that the sentence against opposition figure Alexey Navalny in a case related to defaming a World War II veteran is lawful, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

"The panel of judges decided to leave the verdict of the first instance against Navalny Alexey Anatolyevich unchanged, and the complaint of the defense - without satisfaction," the judge said.

