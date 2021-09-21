Court of Hague Reserves Extra Day in November to Hear From Relatives of MH17 Crash Victims

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The District Court of the Hague allocated on Tuesday another day in November for hearing from relatives of those killed in the MH17 crash in Eastern Ukraine in 2014

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) The District Court of the Hague allocated on Tuesday another day in November for hearing from relatives of those killed in the MH17 crash in Eastern Ukraine in 2014.

Hearings in the MH17 case resumed in Schiphol near Amsterdam on Tuesday and are being broadcast live.

"Today is the seventh day of the relatives giving statements. This week, relatives of the victims of the MH17 crash will also address the court on September 23 and 24. Another day of hearings is reserved for them on November 21," the court wrote on Twitter.

It was reported that over ninety family members � coming from the Netherlands, Australia, Malaysia, Indonesia, Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom � were willing to give testimony. The District Court of the Hague allocated ten days for hearing the relatives' statements starting September 6.

Flight MH17, operated by Malaysia Airlines, crashed in July 2014 en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur over the eastern Ukrainian Donbas Region.

The nearly 300 people on board perished, mostly Dutch citizens. Kiev accused the self-proclaimed republics in the Donbas Region of bringing down the aircraft.

The inquiry into the incident has been carried out by Dutch prosecutors and the Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team (JIT). International investigators believe the plane was shot down by a Russian Buk missile fired by supporters of the self-proclaimed republics in eastern Ukraine.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that the accusations against Moscow were baseless, and the inquiry was biased. Russia did not take part in the work of the JIT.

Legal proceedings began in the Netherlands in March 9, 2020, with three Russians and one Ukrainian as suspects, Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinsky, Oleg Pulatov, and Leonid Kharchenko. Court hearings on the case have been going on since June 8, 2021.