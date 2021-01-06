UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Okays Trump Administration Auctioning Oil Drilling Rights In Alaska Reserve

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 seconds ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 11:57 AM

Court Okays Trump Administration Auctioning Oil Drilling Rights in Alaska Reserve

A US federal judge has turned down requests by conservation and indigenous groups to prevent the outgoing administration from selling oil and gas leases to drilling companies in Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) A US Federal judge has turned down requests by conservation and indigenous groups to prevent the outgoing administration from selling oil and gas leases to drilling companies in Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR).

US District Court Judge Sharon Gleason issued the ruling on Tuesday, hours before the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) was due to open the bidding on Wednesday. The hearing was held on Monday.

"...Plaintiffs' motions will be denied without prejudice and a preliminary injunction will not be entered at this time," the ruling read.

This means that the court refused to halt the federal government from auctioning off drilling rights in ANWR right now. But it postponed ruling on whether to ban the drilling altogether, saying that the proposal filed by a driller to begin exploration this winter "clearly contemplates action in the near future, and if BLM does approve the proposal, plaintiffs are not precluded from seeking injunctive relief at that time.

"

Citing the Bureau of Land Management's "optimistic, aggressive hypothetical scenario," the judge said the actual seismic exploration would not begin in two years, whereas allowing the agency to issue leases at this time is unlikely to cause "imminent, irreparable injury," as the plaintiffs have claimed.

The contended area accommodates many rare species and is considered sacred by the indigenous people of Gwich'in, one of the plaintiffs. Energy companies, on the other hand, long believed that the frozen tundra land stores abundant crude reserves beneath its surface.

Related Topics

Hearing Oil Gas From Government Court

Recent Stories

NBA: Results and standings

34 seconds ago

New Zealand win 2nd Test against Pakistan

19 minutes ago

UN's Afghanistan Mission Welcomes Restart of Inta- ..

18 minutes ago

China appoints new permanent representative to OPC ..

18 minutes ago

Tokyo's Nikkei closes lower ahead of state of emer ..

18 minutes ago

China's Liaoning reports one locally transmitted c ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.