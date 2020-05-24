UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Orders Amnesty International To Pay Fired Employee Nearly $33,000 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 02:40 AM

Court Orders Amnesty International to Pay Fired Employee Nearly $33,000 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2020) A Moscow court has obliged Amnesty International's Representative Office in Russia to pay ex-employee Alexander Sotov over 2.3 million rubles (almost $33,000) for firing him with gross violations of labor rights, the RT broadcaster reports.

The Presnensky District Court of Moscow has partially satisfied the lawsuit of Alexander Sotov, only reducing compensation for non-pecuniary damage (from 100,000 rubles to 7,000 rubles), RT reported on Saturday.

Amnesty International has been obliged to reinstate Sotov, who had worked as the webmaster of the official website of the non-governmental organization's Russian representative office, and pay him compensation in the amount of 2.36 million rubles.

"Some of the publications were extremist in nature, so he [Sotov] tried to discuss this with the leadership. There was high risk, including for himself personally, and he did not want to engage in such activity because it was against the laws of the Russian Federation," Sotov's lawyer Larisa Naumenko explained in an interview with RT.

Sotov had worked at the Amnesty International's Moscow office since 2012. In 2013 he moved to St. Petersburg and worked remotely. His conflict with Amnesty International's new leadership emerged in 2019. Sotov tried to resolve the conflict and even contacted the head office in London, but was fired in August 2019. He went to court in December of last year and a final decision on his lawsuit was made this month.

According to Naumenko, Sotov was fired with gross violations of the laws of the Russian Federation. According to court papers, he should return to work on May 25.

Amnesty International says on its website that it has been helping people claim their rights across the world since 1961. The non-governmental organization gets funding from the US State Department, the British authorities and the European Commission, as well as international organizations and individual donations, including, reportedly, from the Open Society Foundations of business magnate George Soros.

Related Topics

Firing World Business Moscow Russia Amnesty International London St. Petersburg George May August December 2019 From Million Court

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health announces over 39,000 additiona ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings ..

1 hour ago

Profiteers fined Rs78,000 for overcharging on esse ..

1 hour ago

Taliban Announces 3-Day Ceasefire as Eid Holiday B ..

1 hour ago

Shibli Faraz terms Eid rare occasion as being cele ..

1 hour ago

Anti-Nuclear Group Criticizes US After Reports Cla ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.