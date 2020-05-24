Court Orders Amnesty International to Pay Fired Employee Nearly $33,000 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2020) A Moscow court has obliged Amnesty International's Representative Office in Russia to pay ex-employee Alexander Sotov over 2.3 million rubles (almost $33,000) for firing him with gross violations of labor rights, the RT broadcaster reports.

The Presnensky District Court of Moscow has partially satisfied the lawsuit of Alexander Sotov, only reducing compensation for non-pecuniary damage (from 100,000 rubles to 7,000 rubles), RT reported on Saturday.

Amnesty International has been obliged to reinstate Sotov, who had worked as the webmaster of the official website of the non-governmental organization's Russian representative office, and pay him compensation in the amount of 2.36 million rubles.

"Some of the publications were extremist in nature, so he [Sotov] tried to discuss this with the leadership. There was high risk, including for himself personally, and he did not want to engage in such activity because it was against the laws of the Russian Federation," Sotov's lawyer Larisa Naumenko explained in an interview with RT.

Sotov had worked at the Amnesty International's Moscow office since 2012. In 2013 he moved to St. Petersburg and worked remotely. His conflict with Amnesty International's new leadership emerged in 2019. Sotov tried to resolve the conflict and even contacted the head office in London, but was fired in August 2019. He went to court in December of last year and a final decision on his lawsuit was made this month.

According to Naumenko, Sotov was fired with gross violations of the laws of the Russian Federation. According to court papers, he should return to work on May 25.

Amnesty International says on its website that it has been helping people claim their rights across the world since 1961. The non-governmental organization gets funding from the US State Department, the British authorities and the European Commission, as well as international organizations and individual donations, including, reportedly, from the Open Society Foundations of business magnate George Soros.