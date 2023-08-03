Court orders French officer charged with violence to remain jailed

A French court on Thursday ordered a police officer accused of seriously injuring a man during recent riots to remain in pre-trial custody, with the ruling sparking protests from his colleagues

AixenProvence, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :A French court on Thursday ordered a police officer accused of seriously injuring a man during recent riots to remain in pre-trial custody, with the ruling sparking protests from his colleagues.

The case has prompted heated debate over police behaviour during the unrest in June and early July which was triggered when an officer shot and killed a teenager during a traffic check near Paris.

In the incident in Marseille, on France's southern coast, a man named as Hedi, 22, said he was beaten by four or five men he identified as police during unrest in the city.

He said he was also hit in the head by a "blast ball" fired by police and underwent operations during which surgeons said they had to remove part of his skull.

Blast balls, also known as rubber ball grenades, are sometimes used by police in riot situations.

Four police were charged last month over the incident, including the officer remanded in custody who has been identified only by his first name, Christophe.

- 'Discredit' - He admitted in court on Thursday to firing a blast ball round, reversing an earlier denial, but said he did not see anybody injured. His lawyer added that there was no proof it was his round that had wounded Hedi.

CCTV footage, meanwhile, left no doubt that Hedi had been beaten up, the lead prosecutor in the case said.

Last month, police chief Frederic Veaux said that "a police officer should not be in prison" ahead of his trial, "even if he may have committed serious faults or errors".

The policeman's lawyer has argued that there was no flight risk for his client or any risk of him putting pressure on Hedi.

But the court agreed with the prosecutor who had pointed to a danger of the officers fabricating a narrative about the incident if he was allowed out of custody.

The president of the court in Aix-en-Provence said the policeman's false initial statements had "thrown everything he has said into discredit".