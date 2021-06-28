Court Orders Japan to Compensate Residents for Air Base Noise - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) A Japanese court on Monday awarded inhabitants around an air force base in the southwestern prefecture of Miyazaki 123 million Yen ($1.1 million) in compensation for noise from flying aircraft, the Kyodo news agency reported.

Military aircraft noise has been the subject of a legal battle for decades in Japan, and the government has paid out 33.5 billion yen to people living near military bases based on completed court rulings.

The residents in the lawsuit demanded that flights at Nyutabaru Air Base be stopped between the hours of 5 p.m. and 8 a.m., but the court dismissed the case.

It did, however, rule that monthly compensation ranging from 4,000 to 20,000 yen be paid to 172 of the 178 plaintiffs deemed to have suffered from noise level of 75 or above the globally-recognized aircraft noise index.

The plaintiffs demanded a monthly payment of 35,000 yen each, as well as reimbursement of their legal expenses, claiming that many residents suffered from deafness, tinnitus, and sleep problems.

In its defense, the government maintained that soundproofing the houses minimized flight noise and that such steps should be taken into account when deciding the amount of compensation and who should get it.