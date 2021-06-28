UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Orders Japan To Compensate Residents For Air Base Noise - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 06:10 PM

Court Orders Japan to Compensate Residents for Air Base Noise - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) A Japanese court on Monday awarded inhabitants around an air force base in the southwestern prefecture of Miyazaki 123 million Yen ($1.1 million) in compensation for noise from flying aircraft, the Kyodo news agency reported.

Military aircraft noise has been the subject of a legal battle for decades in Japan, and the government has paid out 33.5 billion yen to people living near military bases based on completed court rulings.

The residents in the lawsuit demanded that flights at Nyutabaru Air Base be stopped between the hours of 5 p.m. and 8 a.m., but the court dismissed the case.

It did, however, rule that monthly compensation ranging from 4,000 to 20,000 yen be paid to 172 of the 178 plaintiffs deemed to have suffered from noise level of 75 or above the globally-recognized aircraft noise index.

The plaintiffs demanded a monthly payment of 35,000 yen each, as well as reimbursement of their legal expenses, claiming that many residents suffered from deafness, tinnitus, and sleep problems.

In its defense, the government maintained that soundproofing the houses minimized flight noise and that such steps should be taken into account when deciding the amount of compensation and who should get it.

Related Topics

Miyazaki Japan From Government Billion Million Court P

Recent Stories

37,491 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

57 minutes ago

DCT Abu Dhabi announces concert series to celebrat ..

57 minutes ago

UAE is Egypt’s largest trade partner in Middle E ..

2 hours ago

Expo 2020 Dubai, City Football Group partner to dr ..

2 hours ago

NYUAD completes research study for treatment of ca ..

2 hours ago

Ajman DED signs cooperation agreement with ICO

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.