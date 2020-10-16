UrduPoint.com
Court Overturns Order To Shut Berlin's Restaurants From 11pm

Court overturns order to shut Berlin's restaurants from 11pm

A Berlin court on Friday suspended an order for restaurants to close from 11 pm to 6 am, finding that "it was not apparent" such a measure could help fight coronavirus

Ruling on a case brought by 11 restaurant owners, the administrative court noted that new infections in Germany currently stem from private gatherings of family and friends, at community facilities, meat-processing plants, religious gatherings or in connection with travel.

Closing food and drink establishments was therefore a "disproportionate encroachment on the freedom" of the industry, the court ruled.

