Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :A Berlin court on Friday suspended an order for restaurants to close from 11 pm to 6 am, finding that "it was not apparent" such a measure could help fight coronavirus.

Ruling on a case brought by 11 restaurant owners, the administrative court noted that new infections in Germany currently stem from private gatherings of family and friends, at community facilities, meat-processing plants, religious gatherings or in connection with travel.

Closing food and drink establishments was therefore a "disproportionate encroachment on the freedom" of the industry, the court ruled.