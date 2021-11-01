Court Probing MH17 Case Did Not Receive Reply From Russia on Quizzing Kursk Brigade Chief

(@FahadShabbir)

An investigating judge hearing the case of the MH17 plane crash in Donbas in 2014 did not receive a response from Russia to a request for interrogation of the commander of the Russian air defense missile brigade based near the city of Kursk, presiding judge Hendrik Steenhuis said on Monday

Earlier in the day, the hearings on the case resumed in the Schiphol Judicial Complex near Amsterdam. A lawyer of Oleg Pulatov, one of the Russian defendants in the case, insisted on interrogating members of the brigade including the commander, Sergey Muchkayev.

"On April 2, 2021, the investigating judge sent a request on the legal assistance for interrogation of Col. (commander of the 53rd anti-aircraft missile brigade from Kursk Sergey) Muchkayev to Russia... On September 27, the investigating judge sent the request again to the Russian Justice Ministry, and no response has come since then.

Therefore, the investigating judge came to a conclusion that it is impossible yet to question Muchkayev," Steenhuis said at the hearings.

Muchkayev served as commander of the Russian armed forces' 53rd anti-aircraft missile brigade until 2020, according to open-source data.

The Malaysia Airlines plane was downed en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, above Eastern Ukraine, killing all 298 people on board. Legal proceedings on the case began on March 9, 2020, with three Russians and one Ukrainian as suspects: Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinsky, Oleg Pulatov, and Leonid Kharchenko. Court hearings on the case began in June. Two Dutch and one Russian lawyer defend Pulatov at the hearings, and other suspects are tried in absentia.