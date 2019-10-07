Court Refuses to Force UK Prime Minister to Seek Brexit Delay to Avoid No-Deal - Reports

A court in Scotland has refused activists' request to force UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to ask for a Brexit extension to avoid leaving without a deal, UK media reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) A court in Scotland has refused activists' request to force UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to ask for a Brexit extension to avoid leaving without a deal, UK media reported on Monday.

The court dismissed the case earlier on Monday, the Sky news broadcaster reported.

Johnson has pledged to comply with the so-called Benn Act requiring him to ask for an extension that was passed last month.

However, the prime minister has stressed that the United Kingdom would still leave the European Union on October 31.