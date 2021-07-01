Court Rejects Britney Spears' Request to Remove Her Father From Conservatorship - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) A Los Angeles Superior Court judge has once again rejected famous US pop singer Britney Spears' request to remove her father, James Spears, from her conservatorship, the Variety magazine reported on Wednesday.

"The conservator's request to suspend James P. Spears immediately upon the appointment of Bessemer Trust Company of California as sole conservator of estate is denied without prejudice," the court papers said, as quoted by Variety.

The court ruled that Britney Spears was, allegedly, still unable to effectively manage her financial resources and "resist undue influence." However, she has retained the right to submit new petitions, the magazine said.

Last week, 39-year-old Spears addressed the court in Los Angeles by phone with a heartfelt request to return her freedom and criticized her family's actions, saying she was traumatized and unhappy.

According to the pop singer, she was not allowed to visit her friends, was forced to work long hours against her will and was drugged when she disobeyed, among other things.

The court has granted the petition filed by the singer's once-estranged father, James Spears, to assume full control of her life in 2008, after a series of his daughter's public meltdowns and two hospitalizations for psychological evaluations.

Britney Spears filed another request to free her from conservatorship last November, but the court then again sided with her father. Currently, the singer's finances are co-managed by James Spears and Bessemer Trust financial company.