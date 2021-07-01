UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Rejects Britney Spears' Request To Remove Her Father From Conservatorship - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 11:20 AM

Court Rejects Britney Spears' Request to Remove Her Father From Conservatorship - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) A Los Angeles Superior Court judge has once again rejected famous US pop singer Britney Spears' request to remove her father, James Spears, from her conservatorship, the Variety magazine reported on Wednesday.

"The conservator's request to suspend James P. Spears immediately upon the appointment of Bessemer Trust Company of California as sole conservator of estate is denied without prejudice," the court papers said, as quoted by Variety.

The court ruled that Britney Spears was, allegedly, still unable to effectively manage her financial resources and "resist undue influence." However, she has retained the right to submit new petitions, the magazine said.

Last week, 39-year-old Spears addressed the court in Los Angeles by phone with a heartfelt request to return her freedom and criticized her family's actions, saying she was traumatized and unhappy.

According to the pop singer, she was not allowed to visit her friends, was forced to work long hours against her will and was drugged when she disobeyed, among other things.

The court has granted the petition filed by the singer's once-estranged father, James Spears, to assume full control of her life in 2008, after a series of his daughter's public meltdowns and two hospitalizations for psychological evaluations.

Britney Spears filed another request to free her from conservatorship last November, but the court then again sided with her father. Currently, the singer's finances are co-managed by James Spears and Bessemer Trust financial company.

Related Topics

Company Visit Los Angeles Superior November Family From Court P

Recent Stories

Rupee goes up by Rs10 against US dollars in interb ..

14 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 1 July 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Emirati referee Fahad Al Hosani to officiate in FI ..

9 hours ago

Emirates Business Rewards programme celebrates sma ..

10 hours ago

TECNO’s Born to Stand Out Campaign for the new C ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.