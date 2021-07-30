A court in Russia's Vladimir region dismissed on Friday the suit filed by jailed Russian opposition activist, Alexey Navalny, against the prison holding him over a ban on his lawyers from carrying laptops and smartphones while visiting their client

In June, the court already rejected a similar lawsuit by the opposition activist.�

"To dismiss," judge Maxim Ignatovich ruled.

Navalny's lawyer, Vadim Kobzev, told Sputnik, that the decision will be appealed in Vladimir's regional court.

The activist himself did not participate in the session.

In January, Navalny was arrested upon his arrival to Russia from Germany, where he received medical treatment for an alleged poisoning. A court rescinded his suspended sentence in the 2014 Yves Rocher fraud case over multiple probation breaches and sentenced him to two and a half years in prison. Navalny has been serving his sentence in a prison in the Vladimir region.