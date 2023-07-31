Open Menu

Court Rejects Trump Bid To Disqualify Prosecutor In Georgia Election Inquiry - Order

Sumaira FH Published July 31, 2023 | 09:09 PM

Court Rejects Trump Bid to Disqualify Prosecutor in Georgia Election Inquiry - Order

A US court on Monday rejected former President Donald Trump's bid to disqualify a prosecutor in the Georgia election inquiry and his motion to quash the Special Purpose Grand Jury's final report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) A US court on Monday rejected former President Donald Trump's bid to disqualify a prosecutor in the Georgia election inquiry and his motion to quash the Special Purpose Grand Jury's final report.

"Former President Trump and alternate elector Latham's motions to preclude any state prosecuting agency from using evidence derived from the Special Purpose Grand Jury's work are DISMISSED for lack of standing. Their motions to quash (or expunge) the Final Report of the Special Purpose Grand Jury are DENIED as moot," the court said in an order.

The motions to disqualify the District Attorney are also denied, the order said.

