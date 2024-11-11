Open Menu

Court Rejects US-Russian Woman's Appeal Against 'treason' Sentence

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 11, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Court rejects US-Russian woman's appeal against 'treason' sentence

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) A Russian court on Monday rejected an appeal by US-Russian citizen Ksenia Karelina against a 12-year prison sentence for "high treason" for donating around $50 to a pro-Ukraine charity.

Karelina had appealed against her sentence, issued in August and condemned by the US presidency as "nothing less than vindictive cruelty".

"The defendant's appeal was rejected. The sentence will therefore enter into force," the appeals court in the Sverdlovsk region said on Telegram.

The 32-year-old ballet dancer and spa worker from Los Angeles will now be sent to a penal colony.

She was arrested in January 2024 while visiting family in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg.

Initially she was detained for "petty hooliganism" but the charge was later changed to "treason".

Karelina donated $51.80 to New York-based charity "Razom for Ukraine" shortly after Russia launched its full-scale military offensive in February 2022, US media outlets reported, citing her family and employer.

Russia's FSB security service accused her of collecting money that was "used to purchase tactical medical supplies, equipment, weapons and ammunition for the Ukrainian armed forces."

She pleaded guilty to the charges, state media said, and was sentenced to 12 years in a penal colony.

Karelina is one of a number of US citizens and dual citizens imprisoned in Russia.

These also include Marc Fogel, a teacher, who was convicted in 2022 of "large-scale" drug smuggling after being arrested with 17 grams of marijuana and cannabis oil and sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Washington has accused Moscow of arresting its citizens on baseless charges so they can potentially be exchanged for Russians convicted abroad.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington Oil Los Angeles Yekaterinburg Money January February August Family Media From Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan Embassy Hosts Insightful Session with Ren ..

Pakistan Embassy Hosts Insightful Session with Renowned Scholar Dr. Osama Siddiq ..

1 hour ago

Consul General attends Pakistan Association Dubai’s Future Fest Education and ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan wins Arab Classic Dubai 2024, Remains Und ..

Pakistan wins Arab Classic Dubai 2024, Remains Undefeated

1 hour ago
 PTA starts blocking unregistered VPNs in Pakistan

PTA starts blocking unregistered VPNs in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Pakistan deliberates ‘Minus India’ formula for ..

Pakistan deliberates ‘Minus India’ formula for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

4 hours ago
 PSX continues bullish momentum as 100 Index rises ..

PSX continues bullish momentum as 100 Index rises over 700 points

5 hours ago
PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh for Joint Arab-Islami ..

PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh for Joint Arab-Islamic Summit today

6 hours ago
 M-2, M3 and other Motorways closed amid severe smo ..

M-2, M3 and other Motorways closed amid severe smog, dense fog

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their hom ..

Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From World