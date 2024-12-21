Court rules against El Salvador in controversial abortion case

San José, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) The Inter-American Court of Human Rights on Friday ruled against El Salvador for barring a woman from getting an abortion, despite her life being at risk and her fetus being unviable.

It ordered the Salvadoran government to pay compensation, establish guidelines for medical and judicial personnel, and take legal and other steps to guarantee "legal certainty in regard to similar cases."

The case goes back to 2013 when the woman -- identified publicly as "Beatriz" -- was unable to obtain an abortion because El Salvador bans them in all cases, even when a woman's life is in danger or when pregnancy results from rape.

The Costa Rica-based court found El Salvador responsible for "obstetric violence and violation of the right to health" in Beatriz's case.

It said the Salvadoran government failed "to comply with its duty of due diligence in guaranteeing the rights of access to effective judicial remedies, personal integrity, health, and privacy of a woman who went through a pregnancy with multiple risks.

"

Beatriz's mother, identified only as Delmy, told AFP the ruling was "total justice," saying she hoped the government would comply with the court's decision in the future.

Organizations in Costa Rica advocating for women's health also hailed the ruling.

"Justice has triumphed. We are happy. Today... is a day that has gone down in history for reproductive justice for women," Angelica Rivas, a lawyer for a group called the Colectiva Feminista, told AFP.

The Salvadoran government acknowledged Friday's ruling and said it would assess its implications.