Court Rules Against El Salvador In Controversial Abortion Case
Umer Jamshaid Published December 21, 2024 | 09:40 AM
San José, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) The Inter-American Court of Human Rights on Friday ruled against El Salvador for barring a woman from getting an abortion, despite her life being at risk and her fetus being unviable.
It ordered the Salvadoran government to pay compensation, establish guidelines for medical and judicial personnel, and take legal and other steps to guarantee "legal certainty in regard to similar cases."
The case goes back to 2013 when the woman -- identified publicly as "Beatriz" -- was unable to obtain an abortion because El Salvador bans them in all cases, even when a woman's life is in danger or when pregnancy results from rape.
The Costa Rica-based court found El Salvador responsible for "obstetric violence and violation of the right to health" in Beatriz's case.
It said the Salvadoran government failed "to comply with its duty of due diligence in guaranteeing the rights of access to effective judicial remedies, personal integrity, health, and privacy of a woman who went through a pregnancy with multiple risks.
"
Beatriz's mother, identified only as Delmy, told AFP the ruling was "total justice," saying she hoped the government would comply with the court's decision in the future.
Organizations in Costa Rica advocating for women's health also hailed the ruling.
"Justice has triumphed. We are happy. Today... is a day that has gone down in history for reproductive justice for women," Angelica Rivas, a lawyer for a group called the Colectiva Feminista, told AFP.
The Salvadoran government acknowledged Friday's ruling and said it would assess its implications.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 December 2024
Sweden's funding cut to UNRWA deepens Gaza's suffering: UNRWA
Over two million people remain trapped in Gaza: UN agencies
UAE leaders congratulate King of Bahrain on first anniversary of accession to th ..
UAE President confers Zayed the Second Medal on Minister of Transport of South A ..
European electricity demand rises, gas demand declines in Q3'24
English Rugby Football Union chairman quits amid pay row
Wall Street rebounds despite US inflation ticking higher
Ministry of Foreign Affairs, National Guard carry out air ambulance mission
Ethiopian Prime Minister opens UAE-built orphanage in Oromia Region
Political disputes can be resolved through dialogue: Rana Sana
More Stories From World
-
Football: German Bundesliga table4 minutes ago
-
Arahmaiani: the Indonesian artist with a thousand lives4 minutes ago
-
Amazon says US strike caused 'no disruptions'4 minutes ago
-
Court rules against El Salvador in controversial abortion case5 minutes ago
-
Indonesians embrace return of plundered treasure from the Dutch5 minutes ago
-
Scientists observe 'negative time' in quantum experiments5 minutes ago
-
Reijnders gifts ailing Milan festive cheer at Verona5 minutes ago
-
Tien sets-up all-American NextGen semi-final duel14 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results14 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A result15 minutes ago
-
Saudi man arrested after Magdeburg attack: state premier15 minutes ago
-
Suspected car 'attack' on German Christmas market injures up to 808 hours ago