Open Menu

Court Rules Against El Salvador In Controversial Abortion Case

Umer Jamshaid Published December 21, 2024 | 09:40 AM

Court rules against El Salvador in controversial abortion case

San José, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) The Inter-American Court of Human Rights on Friday ruled against El Salvador for barring a woman from getting an abortion, despite her life being at risk and her fetus being unviable.

It ordered the Salvadoran government to pay compensation, establish guidelines for medical and judicial personnel, and take legal and other steps to guarantee "legal certainty in regard to similar cases."

The case goes back to 2013 when the woman -- identified publicly as "Beatriz" -- was unable to obtain an abortion because El Salvador bans them in all cases, even when a woman's life is in danger or when pregnancy results from rape.

The Costa Rica-based court found El Salvador responsible for "obstetric violence and violation of the right to health" in Beatriz's case.

It said the Salvadoran government failed "to comply with its duty of due diligence in guaranteeing the rights of access to effective judicial remedies, personal integrity, health, and privacy of a woman who went through a pregnancy with multiple risks.

"

Beatriz's mother, identified only as Delmy, told AFP the ruling was "total justice," saying she hoped the government would comply with the court's decision in the future.

Organizations in Costa Rica advocating for women's health also hailed the ruling.

"Justice has triumphed. We are happy. Today... is a day that has gone down in history for reproductive justice for women," Angelica Rivas, a lawyer for a group called the Colectiva Feminista, told AFP.

The Salvadoran government acknowledged Friday's ruling and said it would assess its implications.

Related Topics

Rivas El Salvador Costa Rica Women All From Government Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 December 2024

20 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 December 2024

55 minutes ago
 Sweden's funding cut to UNRWA deepens Gaza's suffe ..

Sweden's funding cut to UNRWA deepens Gaza's suffering: UNRWA

8 hours ago
 Over two million people remain trapped in Gaza: UN ..

Over two million people remain trapped in Gaza: UN agencies

8 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Bahrain on first ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Bahrain on first anniversary of accession to th ..

8 hours ago
 UAE President confers Zayed the Second Medal on Mi ..

UAE President confers Zayed the Second Medal on Minister of Transport of South A ..

9 hours ago
European electricity demand rises, gas demand decl ..

European electricity demand rises, gas demand declines in Q3'24

10 hours ago
 English Rugby Football Union chairman quits amid p ..

English Rugby Football Union chairman quits amid pay row

10 hours ago
 Wall Street rebounds despite US inflation ticking ..

Wall Street rebounds despite US inflation ticking higher

10 hours ago
 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, National Guard carry ..

Ministry of Foreign Affairs, National Guard carry out air ambulance mission

10 hours ago
 Ethiopian Prime Minister opens UAE-built orphanage ..

Ethiopian Prime Minister opens UAE-built orphanage in Oromia Region

10 hours ago
 Political disputes can be resolved through dialogu ..

Political disputes can be resolved through dialogue: Rana Sana

10 hours ago

More Stories From World