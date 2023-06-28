Court Rules Airbus Pays $5.1Mln Under Contract for Supply of A350 Aircraft to Aeroflot

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) The Arbitration Court of Moscow sought on Wednesday $5.1 million of unjustified enrichment from the aircraft manufacturer Airbus S.A.S. under a preliminary contract for the supply of seventeen A350 aircraft to Aeroflot on the claim of Aviacapital-Service, a leasing subsidiary of Rostec,

The court of first instance fully satisfied the claim, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom.