Court Rules Not To Arrest Ex-Armenian Security Head Accused Of Plotting Pashinyan's Murder

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 10:50 PM

Court Rules Not to Arrest Ex-Armenian Security Head Accused of Plotting Pashinyan's Murder

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2020) A court in Yerevan ruled not to arrest former Chief of Armenia's National Security Service (NSS) Artur Vanetsyan accused of plotting the assassination of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Sunday.

"The current government once again tried to obstruct my political activities with illegal and fabricated cases. But thank God, there is justice, and it has triumphed at this stage. I assure you that I have not committed any crimes either now or in general in my life. I have always defended and will defend the law. But the authorities, violating the constitution, signed a shameful agreement on the surrender of part of our homeland behind the backs of the people," Vanetsyan told reporters.

