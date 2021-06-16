UrduPoint.com
Court Rules Russian State Firm Owns Stolichnaya, Moskovskaya Vodka Brands In 6 EU Nations

Wed 16th June 2021

The Hague District Court has ruled that Russian Federal Treasure Enterprise (FKP) Sojuzplodoimport owns the rights to the vodka brands Stolichnaya and Moskovskaya in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Cyprus, Sweden, Italy and the Czech Republic, the country's judiciary said on Wednesday

In January, the Supreme Court of the Netherlands recognized the Russian company as sole proprietor of the aforementioned vodka trademarks in Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg, putting an end to a long-lasting dispute between SPI Group Spirits International, owned by Russian tycoon Yuri Shefler, who claimed to have purchased rights to the trademarks after the breakup of the Soviet Union.

"The court has ruled that FKP owns the brands STOLICHNAYA and MOSKOVSKAYA in six of the thirteen countries, namely in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Cyprus, Sweden, Italy and the Czech Republic.

Spirits is no longer allowed to use the brands in these countries," the judiciary said in a statement, allowing Sojuzplodoimport's infirngement claims for five of those countries with the exception of Italy, where Spirits "trades in vodka under marks that do not infringe on the Italian brands which, the court has established, are owned by FKP."

Meanwhile, Spirits retains the trademarks in Switzerland, France, Norway, Denmark, Spain and Portugal.

Sojuzplodoimport was created in 2002 to ensure effective use and protection of several world-famous alcohol brands, such as Stolichnaya, Moskovskaya, Russkaya and others.

