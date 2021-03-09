UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Rules To Keep Belarusian Opposition Activist Kolesnikova In Custody Until May 8

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 11:06 PM

Court Rules to Keep Belarusian Opposition Activist Kolesnikova in Custody Until May 8

A Belarusian court ruled on Tuesday to keep Maria Kolesnikova, a prominent opposition activist, in custody for two more months, the camp of former presidential candidate Viktor Babariko said

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) A Belarusian court ruled on Tuesday to keep Maria Kolesnikova, a prominent opposition activist, in custody for two more months, the camp of former presidential candidate Viktor Babariko said.

Kolesnikova is a founding member of the opposition coordination council, formed after the presidential vote to oversee what they hoped would be a power transition from Alexander Lukashenko. Maksim Znak, a fellow council member, was also detained, while others fled abroad.

"Maksim Znak and Maria Kolesnikova will remain in pre-trial detention for two more months.

We learned today that Maksim will stay in custody until May 9 and Maria until May 8," Babariko's team said on social media.

Kolesnikova, 38, was arrested in September on accusations of trying to incite a coup, after the Belarusian electoral body handed the victory in the August 9 poll to Lukashenko. The opposition brought tens of thousands of people into the streets in a show of support for Lukashenko's main challenger Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.

Related Topics

Vote Social Media May August September From Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Russia's State Duma Speaker to Discuss 'Digital So ..

2 minutes ago

Three peddlers arrested with narcotics

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister Jam Kamal meets Chaudhry Shujaat Hu ..

15 minutes ago

Townsend's Scotland a formidable force, says Irela ..

15 minutes ago

Senate unanimously passes resolution to protect ri ..

16 minutes ago

IOM Seeks Urgent Access to Ethiopian Migrants Inju ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.