Court Rules to Keep Belarusian Opposition Activist Kolesnikova in Custody Until May 8

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) A Belarusian court ruled on Tuesday to keep Maria Kolesnikova, a prominent opposition activist, in custody for two more months, the camp of former presidential candidate Viktor Babariko said.

Kolesnikova is a founding member of the opposition coordination council, formed after the presidential vote to oversee what they hoped would be a power transition from Alexander Lukashenko. Maksim Znak, a fellow council member, was also detained, while others fled abroad.

"Maksim Znak and Maria Kolesnikova will remain in pre-trial detention for two more months.

We learned today that Maksim will stay in custody until May 9 and Maria until May 8," Babariko's team said on social media.

Kolesnikova, 38, was arrested in September on accusations of trying to incite a coup, after the Belarusian electoral body handed the victory in the August 9 poll to Lukashenko. The opposition brought tens of thousands of people into the streets in a show of support for Lukashenko's main challenger Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.