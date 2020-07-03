UrduPoint.com
Court Rules UK Govt Recognises Guaido As President In Venezuela Gold Case

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 12:02 AM

Court rules UK govt recognises Guaido as president in Venezuela gold case

A judge in London on Thursday said the UK government has "unequivocally recognised" opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela's president, in a battle over its gold bullion held at the Bank of England

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ):A judge in London on Thursday said the UK government has "unequivocally recognised" opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela's president, in a battle over its gold bullion held at the Bank of England.

The case, brought by the Banco Central de Venezuela, centred around who was authorised to ask for the release of $1 billion of reserves, Guaido or the government of Nicolas Maduro.

