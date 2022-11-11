UrduPoint.com

Court Sanctions Trump Attorneys Over Alleged False Claims In Dossier Lawsuit Case - Filing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 11, 2022 | 06:10 AM

Court Sanctions Trump Attorneys Over Alleged False Claims in Dossier Lawsuit Case - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) A US Federal judge sanctioned Trump attorneys for making abusive allegations against a defendant in their lawsuit related to the Steel dossier, a court filing revealed.

"Every claim was frivolous, most barred by settled, well-established existing law. These were political grievances masquerading as legal claims. This cannot be attributed to incompetent lawyering. It was a deliberate use of the judicial system to pursue a political agenda," US Judge Donald Middlebrooks wrote in the filing on Thursday.

Attorneys representing Charles Dolan, a defendant in the lawsuit, argued that the lawsuit made multiple false accusations against him, including that he had a role in the conspiracy related to the Steel dossier.

The court sanctions target Trump's attorneys Alina Habba, Michael T. Madaio, Habba Madaio and Associates, Peter Ticktin, Jamie Alan Sasson, and The Ticktin Law Group.

Middlebrooks said the Trump lawsuit has no reasonable factual basis, has no reasonable chance of success, and was filed in bad faith for an improper purpose.

