Court Says Decision On Navalny's Case Expected At About 17:00 GMT

Tue 02nd February 2021 | 08:14 PM

A court in Moscow is expected to announce its decision on the case of Alexey Navalny at about 8 pm local time (17:00 GMT) on Tuesday, the spokeswoman for the Moscow City Court told reporters

"The decision is expected at about 8 pm," Uliana Solopova said.

The court has to decide whether to grant the detention authority its request to replace Navalny's suspended sentence with real time in prison for breaking the conditions of parole.

There have been three hearings on replacing Navalny's suspended sentence with real prison time, but each time, the courts rejected the requests of the detention authority and extended the parole. Meanwhile, Navalny has missed nearly 60 check-ins with the authorities in the last three years (he is supposed to check in twice a month) and received multiple minor penalties, such as fines and short arrests.

Each of these issues taken separately provides grounds for canceling the suspended sentence. This would be a regular occurrence in Russia, where a suspended sentences was replaced with real prison time for 11,300 people last year, more than 15,000 people in 2019.

Despite claims that Navalny is facing court due to his political activity, the European Court of Human Rights ruled that there was no political reasoning behind the fraud case linked to Yves Rocher company. The court ruled only that Navalny was to be compensated for house arrest, and the Russian authorities paid the compensation.

