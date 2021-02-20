Court Says Representatives of Nine Foreign Embassies, EU Arrived for Navalny Hearings

Staffers of nine foreign embassies and a representative of the European Union arrived on Saturday at Moscow's Babushkinsky District Court ahead of the hearings in two cases against Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, the court told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2021) Staffers of nine foreign embassies and a representative of the European Union arrived on Saturday at Moscow's Babushkinsky District Court ahead of the hearings in two cases against Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, the court told Sputnik.

"Staffers of nine foreign embassies have arrived: Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Poland, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark and the Netherlands, and also a EU representative," a court spokeswoman said.

Eighteen foreign media outlets were accredited to the hearings.

Today, Navalny is set to take part in two hearings: on complaints regarding the replacement of the suspended sentence in the Yves Rocher fraud case with a real jail term, and also on the veteran defamation case.