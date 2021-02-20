UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Says Representatives Of Nine Foreign Embassies, EU Arrived For Navalny Hearings

Muhammad Irfan 37 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 12:46 PM

Court Says Representatives of Nine Foreign Embassies, EU Arrived for Navalny Hearings

Staffers of nine foreign embassies and a representative of the European Union arrived on Saturday at Moscow's Babushkinsky District Court ahead of the hearings in two cases against Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, the court told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2021) Staffers of nine foreign embassies and a representative of the European Union arrived on Saturday at Moscow's Babushkinsky District Court ahead of the hearings in two cases against Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, the court told Sputnik.

"Staffers of nine foreign embassies have arrived: Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Poland, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark and the Netherlands, and also a EU representative," a court spokeswoman said.

Eighteen foreign media outlets were accredited to the hearings.

Today, Navalny is set to take part in two hearings: on complaints regarding the replacement of the suspended sentence in the Yves Rocher fraud case with a real jail term, and also on the veteran defamation case.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Jail Norway European Union Estonia Poland Sweden Finland Lithuania Latvia Netherlands Denmark Media Court Opposition

Recent Stories

MNA Maulana Salahuddin Ayubi marries 14-year old C ..

12 minutes ago

Afghan Diplomat Does Not Think US Troops Presence ..

8 minutes ago

Founder of Blackwater Violated UN Arms Embargo on ..

20 minutes ago

Cold, dry weather forecast for city

20 minutes ago

UN chief calls for climate action; hails US return ..

20 minutes ago

Senate chairman announces panel of presiding offic ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.