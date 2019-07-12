Court Says to Sue Catalan Leader for Displaying Pro-Independence Symbols in Election Race

The Catalan High Court of Justice announced on Friday that it would put regional President Quim Torra on trial over his failure to comply with the demands of the Spanish central electoral commission to remove pro-independence symbols from government buildings during recent election campaigns

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) The Catalan High Court of Justice announced on Friday that it would put regional President Quim Torra on trial over his failure to comply with the demands of the Spanish central electoral commission to remove pro-independence symbols from government buildings during recent election campaigns.

The Supreme Prosecutor's Office of Catalonia demands banning Torra from holding elected and administrative posts for one year and eight months. The right-wing Vox party, which is tough on separatist movements, acts as a public claimant in the case.

"It was decided to start a trial against Joaquim Torra on charges of insubordination, or, alternatively, refusal to cooperate with the competent agencies," the court said.

In March, the central electoral commission launched a probe against Torra over his failure to meet its demands to remove yellow ribbons, symbolizing support for the arrested pro-independence Catalan politicians, and so-called Estelada flags, which are a symbol of the region's independence aspirations, from public buildings ahead of the local, regional, general and European elections in April and May.

The commission warned that the Catalan authorities were obligated to maintain neutrality amid elections.

The Catalan government later replaced the symbols with new ribbons that, however, bore the same text calling for releasing those whom it described as Catalan political prisoners. The electoral commission later instructed the law enforcement agency to remove the symbols.