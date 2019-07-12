UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Says To Sue Catalan Leader For Displaying Pro-Independence Symbols In Election Race

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 07:24 PM

Court Says to Sue Catalan Leader for Displaying Pro-Independence Symbols in Election Race

The Catalan High Court of Justice announced on Friday that it would put regional President Quim Torra on trial over his failure to comply with the demands of the Spanish central electoral commission to remove pro-independence symbols from government buildings during recent election campaigns

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) The Catalan High Court of Justice announced on Friday that it would put regional President Quim Torra on trial over his failure to comply with the demands of the Spanish central electoral commission to remove pro-independence symbols from government buildings during recent election campaigns.

The Supreme Prosecutor's Office of Catalonia demands banning Torra from holding elected and administrative posts for one year and eight months. The right-wing Vox party, which is tough on separatist movements, acts as a public claimant in the case.

"It was decided to start a trial against Joaquim Torra on charges of insubordination, or, alternatively, refusal to cooperate with the competent agencies," the court said.

In March, the central electoral commission launched a probe against Torra over his failure to meet its demands to remove yellow ribbons, symbolizing support for the arrested pro-independence Catalan politicians, and so-called Estelada flags, which are a symbol of the region's independence aspirations, from public buildings ahead of the local, regional, general and European elections in April and May.

The commission warned that the Catalan authorities were obligated to maintain neutrality amid elections.

The Catalan government later replaced the symbols with new ribbons that, however, bore the same text calling for releasing those whom it described as Catalan political prisoners. The electoral commission later instructed the law enforcement agency to remove the symbols.

Related Topics

Election Same Independence March April May From Government Court

Recent Stories

PITB & Punjab Archives launch Web Portal containin ..

28 minutes ago

NUST Summer School draws to a close!

33 minutes ago

102 snatched, stolen motorbikes handed over to the ..

2 minutes ago

NATO Deputy Secretary, Moldovan Foreign Minister t ..

2 minutes ago

Eritrean cleared of being trafficking kingpin in m ..

2 minutes ago

FBR Decides honour shaheed Dr Abdul Qudoos by buil ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.