Court Seeks Improved Bids For Bankrupt French Airline

Mon 16th September 2019 | 11:29 PM

Court seeks improved bids for bankrupt French airline

A French commercial court on Monday called for new bids for the Aigle Azur airline, after an initial round of takeover offers for the stricken carrier and its 1,150 employees were deemed unacceptable

A French commercial court on Monday called for new bids for the Aigle Azur airline, after an initial round of takeover offers for the stricken carrier and its 1,150 employees were deemed unacceptable.

"As of today the offers are not satisfactory, so the court asked for them to be improved," Sonia Arrouas, the president of the court in Evry, south of France, told journalists after the closed-door hearing.

Candidates will have until September 23 to lodge new offers, which will be examined by the court on September 27.

Aigle Azur cancelled all flights and ticket sales this month after filing for bankruptcy protection, a move that stranded thousands of passengers, mainly on the airline's core Algeria routes.

Last week, the company said it had received 14 offers as it seeks to stave off collapse, but warned that none were "feasible." Air France, the country's flag carrier, has tabled an offer, though it declined to elaborate on whether it was for the entire airline or only specific assets.

EasyJet confirmed in had lodged a bid, as has fellow low-cost operator Vueling, union sources said.

Aigle Azur operates 11 planes but unions say potential suitors are likely to be most interested in its landing slots at Paris Orly, the city's second-biggest airport, after Charles de Gaulle.

Last year Aigle Azur transported some 1.9 million passengers, with destinations in Algeria making up half of its operations that brought in 300 million Euros ($329 million) of revenue.

