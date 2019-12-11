The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine seized the property of Svitlana Kondzelia, the head of the Main Department of Access to Public Information in the Presidential Administration, who is suspected of taking $150,000 in a bribe, media reported on Tuesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine seized the property of Svitlana Kondzelia, the head of the Main Department of Access to Public Information in the Presidential Administration, who is suspected of taking $150,000 in a bribe, media reported on Tuesday.

On November 16, the court placed Kondzelia under house arrest, with specialized anti-corruption prosecutors appealing the decision five days later.

"All property is seized," the law enforcement source from told the Ukrainskie Novosti media outlet.

According to the source, Kondzelia's real estate, car and bank accounts were seized.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine previously stated that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's administration official demanded $300,000 for assistance in obtaining a senior position within the Naftogaz company. She was detained as she received $150,000 last month.