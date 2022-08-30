Court Sentence for Russian Journalist Safronov to Be Announced on September 5 - Lawyer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) The Moscow City Court will announce the sentence for Ivan Safronov, a former aide to the director of Roscosmos and a journalist accused of treason, on September 5, his lawyer Dmitry Katchev told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The court has scheduled the announcement of the sentence for September 5, this is due to the fact that the judge is going on vacation in early September," the lawyer said.

Earlier in the day, the prosecutor Boris Loktionov has requested 24 years in jail for Safronov.