Court Sentences Man Who Slapped Macron to 4 Months in Jail - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) A court in the French city of Valence on Thursday sentenced Damian Tarel, a man who slapped French President Emmanual Macron at a public event earlier this week, to four months in jail, the BFMTV broadcaster reported.

The court ruled that Tarel should be taken into custody immediately.

Prosecutors were demanding an 18-month prison sentence. The defense team and the prosecutor's office have 10 days to appeal the verdict.