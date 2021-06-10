Court Sentences Man Who Slapped Macron To 4 Months In Jail - Reports
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 09:21 PM
PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) A court in the French city of Valence on Thursday sentenced Damian Tarel, a man who slapped French President Emmanual Macron at a public event earlier this week, to four months in jail, the BFMTV broadcaster reported.
The court ruled that Tarel should be taken into custody immediately.
Prosecutors were demanding an 18-month prison sentence. The defense team and the prosecutor's office have 10 days to appeal the verdict.