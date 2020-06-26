Court Sentences Serebrennikov, Accomplices to Suspended Sentences, Fines

(@FahadShabbir)

A Moscow court sentenced film and theater director Kirill Serebrennikov to a three-year suspended sentence for embezzlement of nearly 129 million rubles ($1.85 million), a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) A Moscow court sentenced film and theater director Kirill Serebrennikov to a three-year suspended sentence for embezzlement of nearly 129 million rubles ($1.85 million), a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom.

"Serebrennikov's reformation is possible without serving a real sentence," judge Olesya Mendeleeva said.

Serebrennikov's accomplices Yuri Itin and Alexei Malobrodsky received suspended sentences of three and two years, respectively.

The court also claimed a loss of 129 million rubles from Serebrennikov and his two accomplices.

Only former culture ministry official Sofya Apfelbaum, who, according to the verdict, did not participate in the thefts, but allowed negligence, will not have to pay this claim.

In addition, Serebrennikov, Malobrodsky and Itin will have to pay 800,000, 300,000 and 200,000 rubles in fines, respectively.

Apfelbaum was fined 100,000 rubles, but will not have to pay it as periods of limitations expired.

The court also left the property of the defendants in the case distrained.