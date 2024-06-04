Court Summons Spain PM's Wife To Testify In Graft Probe
Sumaira FH Published June 04, 2024 | 04:10 PM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) A Madrid court on Tuesday issued a summons for the wife of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to appear on July 5 as part of a preliminary corruption probe into her business ties.
The move comes after the court last week rejected prosecutors' request to close the probe into Begona Gomez, indicating there was "sufficient" evidence to justify continuing the investigation.
The decision to open the probe was a setback for the premier but a boost for his right-wing opponents who see the move as vindication of their allegations that he and his left-wing government are corrupt.
"There is evidence that an alleged criminal offence was committed" which "goes beyond mere suspicion" and was "sufficient" to let the investigation continue, said court documents seen by AFP.
The court "has summoned Begona Gomez to appear as an investigated party on Friday 5 July at 10:00 am (0800 GMT) as part of a preliminary investigation into the alleged offences of corruption in the private sector and influence peddling," it said.
