Open Menu

Court Summons Spain PM's Wife To Testify In Graft Probe

Sumaira FH Published June 04, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Court summons Spain PM's wife to testify in graft probe

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) A Madrid court on Tuesday issued a summons for the wife of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to appear on July 5 as part of a preliminary corruption probe into her business ties.

The move comes after the court last week rejected prosecutors' request to close the probe into Begona Gomez, indicating there was "sufficient" evidence to justify continuing the investigation.

The decision to open the probe was a setback for the premier but a boost for his right-wing opponents who see the move as vindication of their allegations that he and his left-wing government are corrupt.

"There is evidence that an alleged criminal offence was committed" which "goes beyond mere suspicion" and was "sufficient" to let the investigation continue, said court documents seen by AFP.

.333

The court "has summoned Begona Gomez to appear as an investigated party on Friday 5 July at 10:00 am (0800 GMT) as part of a preliminary investigation into the alleged offences of corruption in the private sector and influence peddling," it said.

Related Topics

Corruption Prime Minister Business Wife Madrid July Criminals Government Court

Recent Stories

‘CPEC’s 2nd phase to promote B2B links b/w Pak ..

‘CPEC’s 2nd phase to promote B2B links b/w Pakistan, China’

11 minutes ago
 Interior Minister, Pope Francis discuss promotion ..

Interior Minister, Pope Francis discuss promotion of peace

15 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for China on official visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for China on official visit

36 minutes ago
 realme Prepares to Launch the First Ever Premium V ..

Realme Prepares to Launch the First Ever Premium Vegan Leather Back Smartphone, ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 June 2024

7 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat Uganda by ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat Uganda by 125 runs

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Constable suspended over bribe

Constable suspended over bribe

16 hours ago
 Riaz Ahmad reelects President dist headmasters, pr ..

Riaz Ahmad reelects President dist headmasters, principals association

16 hours ago
 PTI misused cipher for political gains, violated O ..

PTI misused cipher for political gains, violated Official Secrets Act: Rana Ihsa ..

17 hours ago
 Idat case transferred to another court

Idat case transferred to another court

17 hours ago
 PTI founder, Qureshi acquitted in long march vanda ..

PTI founder, Qureshi acquitted in long march vandalism cases

17 hours ago

More Stories From World