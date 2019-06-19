UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court To Decide If Radar Data From Russia On MH17 Crash To Be Studied - Investigators

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 07:16 PM

Court to Decide If Radar Data From Russia on MH17 Crash to Be Studied - Investigators

The court will decide whether the radar data from Russia on a 2014 crash of a Malaysia Airlines-operated Boeing MH17 will be taken into account, Wilbert Paulissen, chief constable of the Netherlands National Police, said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) The court will decide whether the radar data from Russia on a 2014 crash of a Malaysia Airlines-operated Boeing MH17 will be taken into account, Wilbert Paulissen, chief constable of the Netherlands National Police, said Wednesday.

The Dutch-led joint investigation team (JIT), whose conclusions Russia has questioned in the past, has previously suggested that the plane had been downed by a Buk missile that belonged to the Russian Armed Forces. Russia has stressed that it gave the Netherlands radar data and documents proving that the missile belonged to Ukraine, but the information was not taken into account.

"We put all that information together, we look at the expert reports of the Russian Federation, we put in front of that our own report, and the judge at the end has to decide whether the proof can stand [in] court or not," Paulissen told the reporters, when asked about the radar data that Russia sent to the Netherlands.

The Boeing, which was on a flight from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, crashed near the city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine on July 17, 2014. All 298 people who were on board the plane were killed. Kiev blamed local militia for the crash, but they said they had no equipment that would allow them to down a plane at that altitude.

The Russian Defense Ministry has said that all missiles like the one, whose engine the Dutch-led commission showed, were decommissioned after 2011. The Russian Foreign Ministry has said that the accusations against Russia were baseless and the investigation was biased and one-sided. Russian President Vladimir Putin has pointed out that Russia was excluded from an investigation of the crash in the east of Ukraine, and Moscow could only recognize the results of the probe if it was a full-fledged participant.

Related Topics

Police Ukraine Moscow Russia Kuala Lumpur Amsterdam Vladimir Putin Donetsk Kiev Malaysia Netherlands July All From Court

Recent Stories

Ex-Brexit Secretary Raab Endorses Boris Johnson as ..

55 seconds ago

Bajaur blast victim succumbed to injuries

56 seconds ago

Hot, weather to grip,rain at isolated places 19 Ju ..

58 seconds ago

Senate body urges to achieve self-sufficiency in m ..

1 minute ago

Walker extends Man City contract to 2024

7 minutes ago

Erdogan says Egyptian ex-president Morsi was 'kill ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.