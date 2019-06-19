Court to Decide If Radar Data From Russia on MH17 Crash to Be Studied - Investigators

The court will decide whether the radar data from Russia on a 2014 crash of a Malaysia Airlines-operated Boeing MH17 will be taken into account, Wilbert Paulissen, chief constable of the Netherlands National Police, said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) The court will decide whether the radar data from Russia on a 2014 crash of a Malaysia Airlines-operated Boeing MH17 will be taken into account, Wilbert Paulissen, chief constable of the Netherlands National Police , said Wednesday.

The Dutch-led joint investigation team (JIT), whose conclusions Russia has questioned in the past, has previously suggested that the plane had been downed by a Buk missile that belonged to the Russian Armed Forces. Russia has stressed that it gave the Netherlands radar data and documents proving that the missile belonged to Ukraine, but the information was not taken into account.

"We put all that information together, we look at the expert reports of the Russian Federation, we put in front of that our own report, and the judge at the end has to decide whether the proof can stand [in] court or not," Paulissen told the reporters, when asked about the radar data that Russia sent to the Netherlands.

The Boeing, which was on a flight from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, crashed near the city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine on July 17, 2014. All 298 people who were on board the plane were killed. Kiev blamed local militia for the crash, but they said they had no equipment that would allow them to down a plane at that altitude.

The Russian Defense Ministry has said that all missiles like the one, whose engine the Dutch-led commission showed, were decommissioned after 2011. The Russian Foreign Ministry has said that the accusations against Russia were baseless and the investigation was biased and one-sided. Russian President Vladimir Putin has pointed out that Russia was excluded from an investigation of the crash in the east of Ukraine, and Moscow could only recognize the results of the probe if it was a full-fledged participant.