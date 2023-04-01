UrduPoint.com

Court Transfers Tate Brothers Accused Of Human Trafficking To House Arrest - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 01, 2023 | 02:00 AM

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2023) A Romanian appeal court placed former American-British professional kickboxer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan, who are accused of rape and human trafficking, under house arrest upon the lawyers' request, media reported on Friday.

On December 29, the brothers, along with two other suspects, were detained for 24 hours over allegations of human trafficking, rape and forming an organized crime group. The Bucharest court ruled to arrest the Tates for 30 days on December 30 and then later repeatedly extended the arrest term.

Following the ruling of the appeal court to place the brothers under house arrest, they could be released from the detention facility as early as on Friday, the Digi 24 broadcaster reported.

The US Embassy in Romania contacted the police in spring 2022 in connection with the disappearance of an American female citizen. The young woman, along with another girl, was found in the Tate brothers' house. At the time, the Tates were questioned but were later released. However, the investigation continued.

The police determined that in early 2021 the four suspects created an organized criminal group. To date, the investigation revealed that about six female victims were subjected to violence. The young women were forced to participate in the production of pornographic materials for sale.

