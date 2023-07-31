Court Upholds 25 Years Sentence for Treason of Russian Opposition Activist Kara-Murza

The First General Jurisdiction Court of Appeal rejected a complaint against the sentence of Russian opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza (recognized as a foreign agent in Russia), the court told Sputnik on Monday

In April, the Moscow City Court on Monday sentenced Kara-Murza to 25 years in prison for state treason and spreading fake information about Russian military.

"The judicial board left the verdict of the Moscow City Court unchanged, the appeal of the defense was not satisfied," the court said.