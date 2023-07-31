Open Menu

Court Upholds 25 Years Sentence For Treason Of Russian Opposition Activist Kara-Murza

Muhammad Irfan Published July 31, 2023 | 10:43 PM

Court Upholds 25 Years Sentence for Treason of Russian Opposition Activist Kara-Murza

The First General Jurisdiction Court of Appeal rejected a complaint against the sentence of Russian opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza (recognized as a foreign agent in Russia), the court told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) The First General Jurisdiction Court of Appeal rejected a complaint against the sentence of Russian opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza (recognized as a foreign agent in Russia), the court told Sputnik on Monday.

In April, the Moscow City Court on Monday sentenced Kara-Murza to 25 years in prison for state treason and spreading fake information about Russian military.

"The judicial board left the verdict of the Moscow City Court unchanged, the appeal of the defense was not satisfied," the court said.

