Court Upholds Roscosmos Chief's Aide Safronov's 22-Year Prison Term In Treason Case

Sumaira FH Published December 07, 2022 | 09:50 PM

The First Court of Appeal of General Jurisdiction on Wednesday upheld the 22-year sentence to Roscosmos chief's aide and former journalist, Ivan Safronov, in the case of high treason, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom.

"The verdict of the Moscow City Court is left unchanged, the appeal is not satisfied," the judicial board announced.

Thus, today the verdict has entered into legal force, and now it is subject to execution, that is, the convict is transferred to the place of serving the sentence.

The court session, like all previous ones, was held behind closed doors. Listeners were admitted only for the announcement of the operative part of the decision.

Safronov's sentence of 22 years in a strict regime colony is one of the most severe in the modern history of Russia under the "treason" article of the Russian Criminal Cod. Safronov was found guilty of two episodes of this crime.

