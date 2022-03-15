UrduPoint.com

Court Upholds School Hijab Ban In India's South

Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2022 | 08:19 PM

Court upholds school hijab ban in India's south

An Indian court upheld a local ban on the hijab in classrooms on Tuesday, weeks after the edict stoked violent protests and renewed fears of discrimination against the country's Muslim minority.

Bangalore, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :An Indian court upheld a local ban on the hijab in classrooms on Tuesday, weeks after the edict stoked violent protests and renewed fears of discrimination against the country's Muslim minority.

Southern Karnataka state was on edge for several weeks after a small group of girls in their late teens were prevented from wearing the garment on school grounds at the end of last year.

Demonstrations snowballed across the state and police used tear gas to disperse angry crowds as more schools imposed their own bans and radical Hindu groups staged boisterous counter-demonstrations.

After weeks of deliberations, Karnataka's high court ruled that the wearing of the hijab "does not form a part of essential religious practice in Islamic faith".

Its judgement said schools had reasonable grounds to impose dress codes that forbade the headdress in the interests of preventing divisions on religion and other grounds.

"The aim of the regulation is to create a 'safe space'... and the ideals of egalitarianism should be readily apparent to all students."Hundreds of extra police officers were deployed around Karnataka on Monday ahead of the ruling, though there was no sign of fresh protests by mid-afternoon.

As tensions came to a head in February, several violent confrontations in cities across the state were broken up by police and schools were shut.

>