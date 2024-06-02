Courtois Starts, Reus Benched For Champions League Final
Faizan Hashmi Published June 02, 2024 | 01:10 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Thibaut Courtois was named in Real Madrid's starting line-up for the first time in the Champions League this season as the Spanish giants take on Borussia Dortmund in Saturday's final at Wembley.
The Belgian goalkeeper has been sidelined for most of the season due to a knee injury, but returned to fitness last month to take part in four La Liga fixtures.
Eduardo Camavinga replaces the injured Aurelien Tchouameni in Madrid's only other change from their semi-final, second leg victory over Bayern Munich.
Toni Kroos starts in what will be the final club match of his career, while Jude Bellingham will look to dash the dream of his former employers on home soil.
Dortmund boss Edin Terzic Names the same team that defeated Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-final, second leg.
That means Marco Reus starts on the bench in the final match of his 12-year Dortmund career.
Borussia Dortmund (4-2-3-1)
Gregor Kobel; Julian Ryerson, Mats Hummels, Nico Schlotterbeck, Ian Maatsen; Emre Can (capt), Marcel Sabitzer; Jadon Sancho, Julian Brandt, Karim Adeyemi; Niclas Fuellkrug
Coach: Edin Terzic (GER)
Real Madrid (4-4-2)
Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger, Nacho (capt), Ferland Mendy; Eduardo Camavinga, Toni Kroos, Fede Valverde, Jude Bellingham; Rodrygo Goes, Vinicius Junior
Referee: Slavko Vincic (SVN)
Recent Stories
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border
SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse
Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC
CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family
Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik
Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqan ..
PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier in Army Medical Corps
Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, students, teachers
NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3rd quarter: Awais
Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug peddling
Punjab wins Inter Provincial Women's Softball C'ship
Fire erupts in forest of Shimla Hill Area
More Stories From World
-
Sabalenka dispatches 'best friend' Badosa at French Open1 minute ago
-
EU vote a 'referendum on opposing visions' of Europe: Italy PM1 minute ago
-
RugbyU: English Premiership result1 minute ago
-
South Africa's ANC loses majority, needs allies1 minute ago
-
Death toll lowered to eight in Afghan boat accident: officials1 minute ago
-
RugbyU: French Top 14 results1 minute ago
-
Tennis: French Open results - 2nd update2 minutes ago
-
Boeing will try to launch its first crew on Starliner, again11 minutes ago
-
Activist arrested for attacking Monet painting in Paris11 minutes ago
-
Gazans back in war-ravaged Jabalia 'shocked' by destruction12 minutes ago
-
City of Troy wins Epsom Derby22 minutes ago
-
Football: South African Cup result32 minutes ago