Courtois Starts, Reus Benched For Champions League Final

Faizan Hashmi Published June 02, 2024 | 01:10 AM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Thibaut Courtois was named in Real Madrid's starting line-up for the first time in the Champions League this season as the Spanish giants take on Borussia Dortmund in Saturday's final at Wembley.

The Belgian goalkeeper has been sidelined for most of the season due to a knee injury, but returned to fitness last month to take part in four La Liga fixtures.

Eduardo Camavinga replaces the injured Aurelien Tchouameni in Madrid's only other change from their semi-final, second leg victory over Bayern Munich.

Toni Kroos starts in what will be the final club match of his career, while Jude Bellingham will look to dash the dream of his former employers on home soil.

Dortmund boss Edin Terzic Names the same team that defeated Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-final, second leg.

That means Marco Reus starts on the bench in the final match of his 12-year Dortmund career.

Borussia Dortmund (4-2-3-1)

Gregor Kobel; Julian Ryerson, Mats Hummels, Nico Schlotterbeck, Ian Maatsen; Emre Can (capt), Marcel Sabitzer; Jadon Sancho, Julian Brandt, Karim Adeyemi; Niclas Fuellkrug

Coach: Edin Terzic (GER)

Real Madrid (4-4-2)

Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger, Nacho (capt), Ferland Mendy; Eduardo Camavinga, Toni Kroos, Fede Valverde, Jude Bellingham; Rodrygo Goes, Vinicius Junior

Coach: Carlo Ancelotti (ITA)

Referee: Slavko Vincic (SVN)

