Cousin of late Oman sultan appointed as new ruler

(@imziishan)

Haitham bin Tariq, Oman's culture minister and the cousin of late Sultan Qaboos, has been sworn in as the new royal ruler, the government said Saturday

Muscat, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :Haitham bin Tariq, Oman's culture minister and the cousin of late Sultan Qaboos, has been sworn in as the new royal ruler, the government said Saturday.

"Haitham bin Tariq was sworn in as the new sultan of the country... after a meeting of the family which decided to appoint the one who was chosen by the sultan," the government said in a tweet.