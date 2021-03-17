UrduPoint.com
COVAX Brings 660,000 Coronavirus Vaccine Doses To Uzbekistan - UN Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 10:50 PM

COVAX Brings 660,000 Coronavirus Vaccine Doses to Uzbekistan - UN Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) The COVAX facility delivered 660,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines to Uzbekistan, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.

"In Uzbekistan, our team there says the first batch of 660,000 doses of the vaccine arrived today via COVAX," Dujarric said.

The shipment represents about a third of more than 2.2 million doses scheduled to be delivered to the Central Asian country under the COVAX distribution plan.

The spokesman said the the World Health Organization has helped to provide training to health workers in the country for the vaccination rollout.

