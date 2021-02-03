UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVAX Can Distribute COVID-19 Vaccine Doses To 3.3% Of Total Population Of 145 Countries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 06:40 PM

COVAX Can Distribute COVID-19 Vaccine Doses to 3.3% of Total Population of 145 Countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) The COVAX Facility, the multi-agency COVID-19 vaccine procurement and distribution initiative, has secured enough doses to cover 3.3 percent of the 145 participating countries over the first half of 2021, according to an interim report published on Wednesday.

"Total doses cover, on average, 3.3% of the total population of the 145 participants receiving doses from at least one manufacturer," the report read.

This figure means that the initiative has succeeded its target to achieve at least three percent population coverage in participating countries over the first half of this year, the initiative said.

The report contained plans for the distribution of 240 million doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine, produced by the Serum Institute of India under the brand name Covishield.

In addition, COVAX expects to receive 96 million doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine produced in Europe, as well as 1.2 million doses of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine.

Related Topics

India Europe From Million

Recent Stories

International Day of Human Fraternity aims to prom ..

15 minutes ago

President Khalifa renews country&#039;s commitment ..

30 minutes ago

Tourists’ festivities reach climax at snow-clad ..

39 minutes ago

Aamir Khan leaves cell phone’ use to focus his p ..

40 minutes ago

Govt tables bill for 26th amendment in Constitutio ..

49 minutes ago

United States And Pakistan Cooperate To Increase P ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.