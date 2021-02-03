COVAX Can Distribute COVID-19 Vaccine Doses to 3.3% of Total Population of 145 Countries

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) The COVAX Facility, the multi-agency COVID-19 vaccine procurement and distribution initiative, has secured enough doses to cover 3.3 percent of the 145 participating countries over the first half of 2021, according to an interim report published on Wednesday.

"Total doses cover, on average, 3.3% of the total population of the 145 participants receiving doses from at least one manufacturer," the report read.

This figure means that the initiative has succeeded its target to achieve at least three percent population coverage in participating countries over the first half of this year, the initiative said.

The report contained plans for the distribution of 240 million doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine, produced by the Serum Institute of India under the brand name Covishield.

In addition, COVAX expects to receive 96 million doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine produced in Europe, as well as 1.2 million doses of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine.