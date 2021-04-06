COVAX Delivered 32Mln Vaccine Doses to 70 Countries - Managing Director

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) The World Health Organization's COVAX Facility for equal vaccine opportunity has delivered first round coronavirus doses to 70 countries, the head of the facility said on Monday.

"We have 32 million doses that have been delivered to 70 participating economies," COVAX Facility Managing Director Aurelia Nguyen said in a live-streamed discussion hosted by the International Monetary Fund.

Many poor countries are relying on COVAX, which was set up last year with GAVI, an alliance of vaccine partners, and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, to get vaccines for the COVID-19.

The program is targeting to distribute 2.0 billion COVID-19 doses in an equitable way for 2021. Under the plan, poorer countries get doses for free and no country would vaccinate more than 20 percent of its people before another country had a similar opportunity.

But COVAX has also struggled to mobilize support needed from wealthy nations to subsidize its program. It has only secured orders for 1.07 billion doses so far, as wealthy provider nations have preferred to sign bilateral supply deals.

"So far, at COVAX, the approach we've taken is backing a very large number of vaccines and promising candidates," Nguyen said. "We have also secured agreements for more than 2 million doses for 2021, and at least one of those doses ... for the 92 lower-income economies, will be paid by donor funding."

Nyugen told the Financial Times in January that COVAX had "line of sight" on 1.97 billion vaccination doses and was on track to meet its goal of fair and equitable access to vaccines for developing countries. However, she declined to say how many doses would be delivered this year itself.