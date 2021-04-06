UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVAX Delivered 32Mln Vaccine Doses To 70 Countries - Managing Director

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 12:30 AM

COVAX Delivered 32Mln Vaccine Doses to 70 Countries - Managing Director

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) The World Health Organization's COVAX Facility for equal vaccine opportunity has delivered first round coronavirus doses to 70 countries, the head of the facility said on Monday.

"We have 32 million doses that have been delivered to 70 participating economies," COVAX Facility Managing Director Aurelia Nguyen said in a live-streamed discussion hosted by the International Monetary Fund.

Many poor countries are relying on COVAX, which was set up last year with GAVI, an alliance of vaccine partners, and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, to get vaccines for the COVID-19.

The program is targeting to distribute 2.0 billion COVID-19 doses in an equitable way for 2021. Under the plan, poorer countries get doses for free and no country would vaccinate more than 20 percent of its people before another country had a similar opportunity.

But COVAX has also struggled to mobilize support needed from wealthy nations to subsidize its program. It has only secured orders for 1.07 billion doses so far, as wealthy provider nations have preferred to sign bilateral supply deals.

"So far, at COVAX, the approach we've taken is backing a very large number of vaccines and promising candidates," Nguyen said. "We have also secured agreements for more than 2 million doses for 2021, and at least one of those doses ... for the 92 lower-income economies, will be paid by donor funding."

Nyugen told the Financial Times in January that COVAX had "line of sight" on 1.97 billion vaccination doses and was on track to meet its goal of fair and equitable access to vaccines for developing countries. However, she declined to say how many doses would be delivered this year itself.

Related Topics

World Poor Alliance January From Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Fujairah Terminals, Al Mayya Group sign exclusive ..

49 minutes ago

President confers Order of Independence on Montene ..

49 minutes ago

UAE&#039;s visionary leadership outlines path for ..

49 minutes ago

Mozambicans Take Shelter at UN Camp in Pemba After ..

7 minutes ago

Adviser pays visit, checks public service delivery ..

8 minutes ago

19 more tested, positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.