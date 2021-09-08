UrduPoint.com

Covax Eyes Vaccines For 20% Of People In Poor Nations By Year-end

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 08:40 PM

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :The vaccine-sharing facility Covax said Wednesday it should be able to provide Covid jabs to no more than 20 percent of people in poorer countries this year, far fewer than anticipated.

"Today, Covax's ability to protect the most vulnerable people in the world continues to be hampered by export bans, the prioritisation of bilateral deals by manufacturers and countries, ongoing challenges in scaling up production by some key producers, and delays in filing for regulatory approval," Covax's backers, including the World Health Organization and the Gavi vaccine alliance, said in a statement.

