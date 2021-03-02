COVAX Facility to Deliver Vaccines to Angola, Cambodia, DR Congo, Nigeria on Tuesday - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) The COVAX coronavirus vaccine distribution facility plans to deliver vaccine doses to Angola, Cambodia, Democratic Republic of the Congo and Nigeria later on Tuesday, World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom announced.

"Yesterday, Colombia became the first country in the Americas to receive its COVAX deliveries, and today, we expect deliveries to Angola, Cambodia, DR Congo, and Nigeria. In total, COVAX will deliver 11 million doses this week, and between now and the end of May, 237 million doses of vaccines will be allocated to 142 participating economies and countries in COVAX," the WHO chief told a press briefing.