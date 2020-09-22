COVAX Has Advance Market Commitment For Up to 850Mln Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines - Gavi CEO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) The COVAX Facility, a COVID-19 vaccine initiative being coordinated by Gavi, already has an advance market commitment (AMC) for as many as 850 million doses of safe and effective vaccines against the coronavirus disease that will be distributed throughout lower-income countries, the CEO of Gavi, Dr. Seth Berkley, said on Monday.

"But for the AMC [Advance Market Commitment], of course, we already have an engagement going on that. We have now signed for up to 850 million doses of vaccines as part of the AMC ... We will be looking forward during this next period to supplement those agreements that have already been made," Berkley said during the World Health Organization's (WHO) COVID-19 briefing.

The Gavi CEO added that the facility had a target of acquiring 2 billion doses of safe and effective vaccines against COVID-19 for distribution to lower-income countries.

A further 38 higher-income countries are expected to join the COVAX Facility in the coming days, Berkley also said on Monday, adding that further investment will allow the initiative to meet a target of ending the acute phase of the COVID-19 pandemic by the end of 2021.

Gavi, the WHO, and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations are cooperating to manage the COVAX Facility, which aims to guarantee free and fair access to COVID-19 vaccines for all countries in the world.